Elizabeth Ann Vanderkarr
Age 80, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Friday, February 13, 2021. Arrangements are pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455
Gregory Donald Kuyper
Age 69, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Friday, February 13, 2021. Arrangements are pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455
Marjorie May Powell
Age 95, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Saturday, February 13, 2021. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983
Norman Smith
Age 90,of Winchester, Oregon, passed away Saturday, February 13, 2021. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983
