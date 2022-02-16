The News-Review

Obituaries and death notices of the following individuals were published the past week in The News-Review. Names are followed by date of death.

Obituaries are also available on The News-Review website at nrtoday.com.

George A. Lindsay

age 85, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away January 21, 2022. Arrangements pending.

Jason Thrush

age 48, formally of Tenmile, Oregon, passed away on Thursday, February 10, 2022. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL 541-679-6983

Julius ‘JC’ Walker

age 83, of Sutherlin, Oregon, passed away on Sunday, February 13, 2022. Arrangements Pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES 541-673-4455

Tina Denise Lewis

age 65, of Riddle, Oregon, passed away Thursday, February 10, 2021. Arrangements pending. MOUNTAIN VIEW MEMORIAL CHAPEL

Glen Delane Cockrum

age 85, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on Sunday, February 13, 2022. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL 541-679-698

Henry Lee Evans

age 70, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on Wednesday, February 2, 2022. Arrangements Pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES 541-673-4455

