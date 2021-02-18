Diana Paddock
Of Elkton Oregon, passed away Tuesday, February 16, 2021. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR'S FAMILY CHAPEL 541-679-6983.
Glenn Owen Pederson
Age 76, of Tenmile, Oregon passed away Monday, February 15, 2021. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR'S FAMILY CHAPEL 541-679-6983.
Lynnda Marie Campbell
Age 77, of Winston, Oregon passed away Thursday, February 11, 2021. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR'S FAMILY CHAPEL 541-679-6983.
Robert Young
Age 97, of Riddle Oregon, passed away Wednesday, February 17, 2021 Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR'S FAMILY CHAPEL 541-679-6983.
