Vera Marie Lease
Age 89, residence of Sutherlin, Oregon, passed away on February 17, 2021. Arrangements are pending. SUTHERLIN CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-459-2281.
James Wing
Age 89, of Roseburg Oregon, passed away Wednesday, February 17, 2021. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR'S FAMILY CHAPEL 541-679-6983.
Richard Spence Vaupel
Age 82, of Roseburg, Oregon passed away Wednesday, February 17, 2021. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR'S FAMILY CHAPEL 541-679-6983.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.