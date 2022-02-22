Death Notices for February 22, 2022 Feb 22, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries and death notices of the following individuals were published the past week in The News-Review. Names are followed by date of death.Obituaries are also available on The News-Review website at nrtoday.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Daniel Webster Chapman, Jr.age 77, of Oakland, Oregon passed away on Sunday, February 20, 2022. Arrangements pending. SUTHERLIN CHAPEL OF THE ROSES 541-459-2281Kathleen Alexenkoage 87, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on Saturday, February 19, 2022. Arrangements pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES 541-673-4455Darwyn T. Sumstineage 87, of Roseburg, Oregon. Passed away Saturday, February 19, 2022. Arrangements pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES 541-673-4455 React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Oregon Roseburg Rose Pass Away Oakland Arrangement Wilson Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular High-speed pursuit ends in Roseburg, damages multiple police, passenger vehicles New Grocery Outlet a hit already One injured after West Harvard rollover crash Thursday morning Sheriff's Office performing threat assessment following 'concerning statements' related to UCC Winston planning commissioner enters county commissioner race Online Polls Do you think Roseburg's new homeless shelter is in a good location? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back TOP JOBS News Review Carriers SWANSON GROUP IS HIRING Special Sections Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Ukraine crisis: Putin gets OK to use force outside Russia Indoor archers get dialed in at Backside Brewery In Season LegitScript Strengthens Its Commitment to Security and Compliance by Completing SOC 2 Type II and ISO 27001 Audits David Reid Hill Newsletters, in your inbox! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Briefing Would you like to receive our Daily Briefing? Signup today! DC Family Wrap Up Would you like to receive our DC Family wrap up? Signup today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
