Obituaries and death notices of the following individuals were published the past week in The News-Review. Names are followed by date of death.

Daniel Webster Chapman, Jr.

age 77, of Oakland, Oregon passed away on Sunday, February 20, 2022. Arrangements pending. SUTHERLIN CHAPEL OF THE ROSES 541-459-2281

Kathleen Alexenko

age 87, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on Saturday, February 19, 2022. Arrangements pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES 541-673-4455

Darwyn T. Sumstine

age 87, of Roseburg, Oregon. Passed away Saturday, February 19, 2022. Arrangements pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES 541-673-4455

