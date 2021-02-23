Neoma Hinther
Age 86, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Thursday, February 18, 2021. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983
Diana Paddock
Age 56, of Elkton, Oregon, passed away Tuesday, February 16, 2021. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983.
Lois Riley
Age 90, of Winston, Oregon, passed away Saturday, February 20, 2021. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983
