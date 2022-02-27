The News-Review

Obituaries and death notices of the following individuals were published the past week in The News-Review. Names are followed by date of death.

Obituaries are also available on The News-Review website at nrtoday.com.

Karen Sumstine

age 72, of Glide, Oregon, passed away Tuesday, February 22, 2022. Arrangements pending.

Maxine Markillie

age 74, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on February 23, 2022. Arrangements pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS 541-537-9300

Elmer “Jake” Markillie

age 80, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on February 14, 2022. Arrangements pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS 541-537-9300

Shirley A. Short

age 81, of Sutherlin, Oregon passed away on Wednesday, February 23, 2022. Arrangements pending. SUTHERLIN CHAPEL OF THE ROSES 541-459-2281

Lewis “Don” Parker

age 65, formally of Coos Bay, Oregon, passed away on Friday, February 25, 2022. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL 541-679-698

Albert ‘Don’ Ragan

age 76, of Roseburg, Oregon passed away on Thursday, February 24, 2022. Arrangements pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES 541-673-4455

Janiece Laverna Hannah

age 85, of Camas Valley, Oregon passed away on Friday, February 25, 2022. Arrangements pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES 541-673-4455

Harvey Donald Smith

age 76, of Grants Pass, Oregon passed away on Friday, February 25, 2022. Arrangements pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES 541-673-4455

