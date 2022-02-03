Death Notices for February 3, 2022 Feb 3, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries and death notices of the following individuals were published the past week in The News-Review. Names are followed by date of death.Obituaries are also available on The News-Review website at nrtoday.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Don Sherman Priorage 65, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on Tuesday, February 1, 2022. Arrangements pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES 541-673-4455Chara-Lea May Shankage 83, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on Wednesday, February 2, 2022. Arrangements Pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES 541-673-4455.Leah Belle Wilsonage 83, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on Saturday, January 29, 2022. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY MORTUARY 541-679-6983Debra “Debby” Sanchezage 63, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on Tuesday, February 1, 2022. Arrangements Pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL 541-679-6983 React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Roseburg Lea Oregon Chara Leah Belle Wilson Arrangement Debra Sanchez Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Work begins on Roseburg In-N-Out Burger Oregon Health Authority to file permanent school mask, vaccination rules Two people facing weapons charges after alleged theft of guns Roseburg man arrested in connection to break-in at Chi's Restaurant Frank Alvin Moore Online Polls Do you think Roseburg's new homeless shelter is in a good location? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back TOP JOBS News Review Carriers UCC HAS JOBS! Classifieds Sales Rep LIVE-IN CAREGIVER TUTOR NEEDED DUMP TRUCK DRIVER GIS ANALYST Special Sections Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Source Farms Brings Together Yamhill County Farmers Committed to Supporting People, Animals and the Planet Ex-Chicago officer who killed Laquan McDonald leaves prison Mary Nikirk Douglas ESD names new superintendent as Michael Lasher prepares to retire Work continues on gas station, convenience store Newsletters, in your inbox! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Briefing Would you like to receive our Daily Briefing? Signup today! DC Family Wrap Up Would you like to receive our DC Family wrap up? Signup today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
