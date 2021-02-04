Dean Stevens

Age 58,of Springfield, Oregon, passed away Wednesday, February 3, 2021. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983

Gloria Leach

Age 80, of Oakland, Oregon, passed away Monday, February 1, 2021. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983

Herald Eugene Lowry

Age 90, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Tuesday, February 2, 2021. Arrangements are pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455

Samual Barrett

Age 40, of Drain, Oregon, passed away Saturday, January 30, 2021. Arrangements are pending. SUTHERLIN CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-459-2281

LeRay Avis Dollar

Age 81, of Myrtle Creek, Oregon, passed away Sunday, January 31, 2021. Arrangements are pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455

Patty (Jackson) Wiles

Age 88, of Sutherlin, Oregon, passed away Thursday, January 21, 2021. Arrangements are pending.

Shirley Jean Keller

Age 87, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Wednesday, February 3, 2021. Arrangements are pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455

Nancy Lee Cox

Age 60, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Tuesday, February 2, 2021. Arrangements are pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455

