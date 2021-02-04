Dean Stevens
Age 58,of Springfield, Oregon, passed away Wednesday, February 3, 2021. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983
Gloria Leach
Age 80, of Oakland, Oregon, passed away Monday, February 1, 2021. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983
Herald Eugene Lowry
Age 90, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Tuesday, February 2, 2021. Arrangements are pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455
Samual Barrett
Age 40, of Drain, Oregon, passed away Saturday, January 30, 2021. Arrangements are pending. SUTHERLIN CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-459-2281
LeRay Avis Dollar
Age 81, of Myrtle Creek, Oregon, passed away Sunday, January 31, 2021. Arrangements are pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455
Patty (Jackson) Wiles
Age 88, of Sutherlin, Oregon, passed away Thursday, January 21, 2021. Arrangements are pending.
Shirley Jean Keller
Age 87, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Wednesday, February 3, 2021. Arrangements are pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455
Nancy Lee Cox
Age 60, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Tuesday, February 2, 2021. Arrangements are pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455
