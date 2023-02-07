Death Notices for February 7, 2023 Feb 7, 2023 Feb 7, 2023 Updated 2 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries and death notices of the following individuals were published the past week in The News-Review. Names are followed by date of death.Obituaries are also available on The News-Review website at nrtoday.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Alan David Iwataage 59, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. Arrangements Pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES, 541-673-4455.Patricia Ann Youngage 89, of Oakland, Oregon, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. Arrangements pending. SUTHERLIN CHAPEL OF ROSES, 541-459-2281.Videll Ethel Dungeyage 96, of Myrtle Creek, Oregon, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023. Arrangements pending. MOUNTAIN VIEW MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 541-863-3148. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Architecture Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular An illegal marijuana operation left a remote area devastated. One man wants to bring it back to its natural state. Myrtle Creek man dies in fatal crash Police: Foster responsible for double murder Death Notices for February 1, 2023 Community supporters come together to help those in need TOP JOBS News Review Carriers Special Sections Readers Choice Winners Holiday Guide Veterans Day Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Forest Service proposes new fee at Hemlock Butte Ski Cabin In Season Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team seizes nearly 289 grams of fentanyl in 10-day period Roseburg Public Library to host Spring Book Sale in March Women's College Basketball NET Rankings
