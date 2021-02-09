Kenneth R. Glass
Age 92, of Winchester, Oregon, passed away Tuesday, February 2, 2021. Arrangements are pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455
Lowell Budzak
Age 93,of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Thursday, February 4, 2021. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983
Virginia Sargent
Age 98,of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Wednesday, February 3 ,2021. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983
Shirley Ann Phelps
Age 85, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Monday, February 8, 2021. Arrangements are pending. SUTHERLIN CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-459-2281
Frank Jerome Niciewski, Jr.
Age 76, Winston, Oregon, passed away Friday, February 5, 2021. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983
Russell Willeford
Age 65,of Glide, Oregon, passed away Saturday, February 6, 2021. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983
Loretta June Miller
Age 93, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Sunday, January 31, 2021. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY MORTUARY. 541-679-6983
