Kenneth R. Glass

Age 92, of Winchester, Oregon, passed away Tuesday, February 2, 2021. Arrangements are pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455

Lowell Budzak

Age 93,of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Thursday, February 4, 2021. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983

Virginia Sargent

Age 98,of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Wednesday, February 3 ,2021. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983

Shirley Ann Phelps

Age 85, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Monday, February 8, 2021. Arrangements are pending. SUTHERLIN CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-459-2281

Frank Jerome Niciewski, Jr.

Age 76, Winston, Oregon, passed away Friday, February 5, 2021. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983

Russell Willeford

Age 65,of Glide, Oregon, passed away Saturday, February 6, 2021. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983

Loretta June Miller

Age 93, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Sunday, January 31, 2021. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY MORTUARY. 541-679-6983

