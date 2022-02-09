Death Notices for February 9, 2022 Feb 9, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries and death notices of the following individuals were published the past week in The News-Review. Names are followed by date of death.Obituaries are also available on The News-Review website at nrtoday.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Elizabeth Hoveage 84, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on Saturday, February 5, 2022. Arrangements pending. Taylor’s Family Chapel 541-679-6983Joanne Maris Fugateage 80, of Idleyld, Oregon passed away on Saturday, February 5, 2022. Arrangements pending. Taylor’s Family Chapel 541-679-6983Roy Franklin Cunningham age 77, of Roseburg, Oregon passed away on Thursday, February 3, 2022. Arrangements pending. Taylor’s Family Chapel 541-679-6983Dorothy Maloneage 89, of Roseburg, Oregon passed away on Sunday, February 6, 2022. Arrangements pending. Wilson’s Chapel of the Roses 541-673-4455Virginia Kernsage 87, of Winston, Oregon, passed away on Friday, February 4, 2022. Arrangements pending. Taylor’s Family Chapel 541-679-6983 React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Oregon Roseburg Virginia Elizabeth Pass Away Arrangement Death Notice Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Four more UCC nursing students join lawsuit Grants Pass horse racing machines could impact Cow Creek Tribe Brix Grill changes hands Jobs at In-N-Out, Grocery Outlet move close, beer-pizza merger Work continues on gas station, convenience store Online Polls Do you think Roseburg's new homeless shelter is in a good location? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back TOP JOBS News Review Carriers Classifieds Sales Rep TUTOR NEEDED DUMP TRUCK DRIVER GIS ANALYST CITY ADMINISTRATOR /CITY RECORDER Special Sections Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Oregon seeks to avert environmental catastrophe from quake Health Calendar MTF Biologics Awards More Than $1 Million in 2021 Research Grants to Support Allograft Research Oregon school districts react to state’s upcoming indoor mask mandate change Stocks rise broadly on Wall Street with more help from tech Newsletters, in your inbox! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Briefing Would you like to receive our Daily Briefing? Signup today! DC Family Wrap Up Would you like to receive our DC Family wrap up? Signup today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
