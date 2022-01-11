Eileen Mary Dargen

age 88, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Wednesday, December 15, 2021. Arrangements are pending with PEARSONS FUNERAL HOME. (541) 672-4435

Alphies Browe

age 91, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Tuesday, January 4, 2021. Arrangements are pending with WILSONS CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. (541) 673-4455

Robert Ray Neuschwander

age 94, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on January 9, 2022. Arrangements are pending with WILSONS CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. (541) 673-4455

