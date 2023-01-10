Death Notices for January 11, 2023 Jan 10, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jeffery Adamsage 39, of Winston, Oregon, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. Arrangements pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES, 541-673-4455.Donald Plumleeage 82, of Melrose, Oregon, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2023. Arrangements pending.Todd David Boydage 62, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022. Arrangements pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES, 541-673-4455. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Oregon Wilson Roseburg Arrangement Rose Jeffery Adams Donald Plumlee Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Specialty beers and new ownership at Bob’s Deli ‘This Place Rules’ is a uniquely American documentary Two Douglas County men die in crash Books Gallery: more than just books How illegal cannabis affects Douglas County, and what officials are doing to fix it TOP JOBS News Review Carriers Local church seeking a assistant pastor INSERTER Special Sections Holiday Guide Veterans Day Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News NFL Injury Report ATP World Tour ASB Classic Results Tuesday's Transactions Death Notices for January 11, 2023 BKC Glance
