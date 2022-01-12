Death Notices for January 12, 2022 Jan 12, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries and death notices of the following individuals were published the past week in The News-Review. Names are followed by date of death.Obituaries are also available on The News-Review website at nrtoday.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Gene Goodsonage 68, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Sunday, January 9, 2022. Arrangements are pending with TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL 541-679-6983Kenneth William Gregory Jr.age 54, of Winston, Oregon, passed away on Tuesday, January 4, 2022. Arrangements pending with TAYLOR'S FAMILY CHAPEL 541-679-6983 React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Douglas County health officials expect surge of COVID-19 cases Roseburg police investigating animal abuse allegations surrounding local dog trainer Former UCC student sues school for falsely accusing of drug use Roseburg man in jail after allegedly shooting someone in the foot outside of Carl's Jr. Guest Column: Here we go again, preparing for another surge TOP JOBS Customer Service Specialist General Accounting Manager News Review Carriers Forest Bridges Now hiring for Full Time and Part Time positions Special Sections Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Gov. Kate Brown has $200 million workforce development plan Oregon Lottery and DraftKings Join Forces to Launch Online Sports Betting Deputy Assistant Secretary of OSHA Joins Industry Experts for Day-Long Virtual Summit With Focus On Protecting Vulnerable Workers From COVID-19 Oregon’s public defense system falters as pandemic continues Sila and Sequoir Create an Embedded Solution for Crypto Trading and Custody Newsletters, in your inbox! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Briefing Would you like to receive our Daily Briefing? Signup today! DC Family Wrap Up Would you like to receive our DC Family wrap up? Signup today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
