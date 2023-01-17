Death Notices for January 17, 2023 Jan 17, 2023 32 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries and death notices of the following individuals were published the past week in The News-Review. Names are followed by date of death.Obituaries are also available on The News-Review website at nrtoday.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jimmy Bobby Burwellage 88, of Myrtle Creek, Oregon, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023. Arrangements pending. MOUNTAIN VIEW MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 541-863-3148.Daniel Craig Maloneage 70, of Myrtle Creek, Oregon, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023. Arrangements pending. MOUNTAIN VIEW MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 541-863-3148.Jeffery R. Adams age 39, of Winston, Oregon, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022. Arrangements pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES, 541-673-4455.Jeffrey M. Siegelage 70, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023. Arrangements pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES, 541-673-4455.Sherri L. Cartegena (Willis)age 49, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL, 541-679-6983. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Oregon Roseburg Myrtle Creek Arrangement Wilson Jimmy Bobby Burwell Rose Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular 2023 in full swing in Downtown Roseburg Lifetime of curiosity leads to massive discovery by Roseburg High School graduate Myrtle Creek Police investigate former school employee Douglas County man goes to federal prison on weapons, drug charges Two cars totaled, one catches fire in Wednesday crash TOP JOBS News Review Carriers Local church seeking a assistant pastor INSERTER Lotus Media Group is Hiring for a Multimedia Sales & Marketing Consultant Forest Engineer & Road Administrator Special Sections Holiday Guide Veterans Day Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Banquet tickets on sale Topp-It to open in the next few weeks Pitch Night scheduled for Feb. 1 NCAA Women's Basketball Top 25 Schedule Jimmy Bobby Burwell
