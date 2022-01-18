The News-Review

Obituaries and death notices of the following individuals were published the past week in The News-Review. Names are followed by date of death.

Obituaries are also available on The News-Review website at nrtoday.com.

Garland Vierra

age 75, of Yoncalla, Oregon, passed away December 25, 2021.

Andrea Lynn Osbourn Matthew

age 54, of Myrtle Creek, Oregon, passed away Saturday, January 8, 2022. Arrangements are pending with

Taylor's Family Mortuary. 541-679-6983

Aubry Leon Tucker II

age 56, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Monday, January 10, 2022. Arrangements are pending with

Taylor's Family Mortuary. 541-679-6983

Walter Dennis Stimpson

69, from Myrtle Creek, Oregon, passed away on January 11, 2022.

JoAnn Coe

age 76, of Sutherlin, Oregon, passed away Wednesday, January 12, 2022. Arrangements are pending with

Taylor's Family Mortuary. 541-679-6983

Roger Chancey Kateley

age 85, of Winston, Oregon, passed away Wednesday, January 12, 2022. Arrangements are pending with

Taylor's Family Chapel. 541-679-6983

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.