Death Notices for January 18, 2023
Jan 18, 2023

Cheryl V. Moore, age 81, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. Arrangements Pending. WILSON'S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES, 541-673-4455.
