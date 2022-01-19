Death Notices for January 19, 2022 Jan 19, 2022 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries and death notices of the following individuals were published the past week in The News-Review. Names are followed by date of death.Obituaries are also available on The News-Review website at nrtoday.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Brian Daniel Porterage 54, of Rosburg, Oregon, passed away Friday, January 14, 2022. Arrangements are pending withTaylor’s Family Chapel 541-679-6983Marcia Maybell Cummingsage 91, of Camas Valley, Oregon, passed away January 15, 2022. Arrangements are pending withTaylor’s Family Chapel 541-679-6983 React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Oregon Arrangement Brian Daniel Taylor Camas Valley Marcia Maybell Cummings Death Notice Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Roseburg motorcyclist dies in Friday crash Ruehle files to run against Boice in Douglas County commissioner race Roseburg man pleads no contest in Budget 16 murder Roseburg dog trainer files defamation suit against accusers Frustrations over parking boil over for downtown merchants TOP JOBS Customer Service Specialist News Review Carriers Now hiring for Full Time and Part Time positions Forest Bridges Special Sections Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Riddle's Vaara takes first at Nick Lutz Invitational Gravity Bridge Launches! Unlocking Inter-Chain Liquidity … ALSET Auto Reports 58% Increase in Revenue Students at Portland’s Grant High School walk out over COVID precautions EXPLAINER: Microsoft's Activision buy could shake up gaming Newsletters, in your inbox! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Briefing Would you like to receive our Daily Briefing? Signup today! DC Family Wrap Up Would you like to receive our DC Family wrap up? Signup today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
