Death Notices for January 19, 2023

Obituaries and death notices of the following individuals were published the past week in The News-Review. Names are followed by date of death.

Ronald Phillip Munchage 84, of Camas Valley, Oregon, passed away on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023. Arrangements pending. WILSON'S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES, 541-673-4455.
