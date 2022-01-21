The News-Review

Obituaries and death notices of the following individuals were published the past week in The News-Review. Names are followed by date of death.

Obituaries are also available on The News-Review website at nrtoday.com.

Gail Levering

age 84, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on Monday, January 17, 2022. Arrangements are pending with Taylors Family Chapel. 541-679-6983

Cheryl Lazero-Williams

age 72, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on Tuesday, January 18, 2022. Arrangements are pending with Taylors Family Chapel. 541-679-6983

Alan Roy Farmer

age 71, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away January 15, 2022. Services are pending with Wilson’s Chapel of the Roses. 541-679-6983

Nancy L. Kitson

age 87, of Sutherlin, Oregon passed away January 15, 2022 in Roseburg, Oregon. Services are pending with Wilson’s Chapel of the Roses. 541-679-6983

Raymond Graham

age 67, of Winston, Oregon, passed away on Tuesday, January 18, 2022. Arrangements are pending with Taylors Family Chapel. 541-679-6983

