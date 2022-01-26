The News-Review

Obituaries and death notices of the following individuals were published the past week in The News-Review. Names are followed by date of death.

Obituaries are also available on The News-Review website at nrtoday.com.

LaDonna Mae Ollivant

age 88, of Roseburg, Oregon passed away Monday, January 24, 2022. Arrangements are pending with TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL 541-679-6983

Andrea Lynn Osbourn Matthew

age 56, Myrtle Creek, Oregon passed away Saturday, January 8, 2022. Arrangements are pending with TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL541-679-6983

Frank A. Moore

age 98, of Glide, Oregon, passed away on January 23, 2022. Arrangements pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS. 541-537-9300.

Kenneth Schmidt

age 81, of Myrtle Creek, Oregon, passed away on January 17, 2022. Arrangements pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS. 541-537-9300.

