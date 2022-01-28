The News-Review

Loren W. Hinkle

age 82, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on January 15, 2022. Arrangements pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS. 541-537-9300.

Linda Stolp

age 74, of Cottage Grove, Oregon, passed away on January 24, 2022. Arrangements pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS. 541-537-9300.

Vanus Clark Barb

age 85, of Myrtle Creek, Oregon, passed away on January 23, 2022. Arrangements pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES 541-673-4455

Franklin Forester

age 78, of Winston, Oregon, passed away on Wednesday, January 19, 2022. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR'S FAMILY CHAPEL 541-679-6983

