Deborah L. Fix

Age 57, of Myrtle Creek, Oregon, passed away Monday, January 25, 2021. Arrangements are pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS. 541-537-9300

Kenneth Wood

Age 71, of Tulelake, California, passed away Saturday, January 23, 2021. Arrangements are pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS. 541-537-9300

Eric G. Payne

Age 38, of Canyonville, Oregon, passed away Tuesday, January 26, 2021. Arrangements are pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS. 541-537-9300

