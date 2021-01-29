Barry J. Forte

Age 69, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Wednesday, January 27, 2021. Arrangements are pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS. 541-537-9300.

Cynthia Ann Walker

Age 67, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Tuesday, January 26, 2021. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR'S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983

Judith Lorraine Christiansen

Age 80, of Eugene, Oregon, formerly of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Tuesday, January 26, 2021. Arrangements are pending. COOS BAY CHAPEL. 541-267-3131

Kevin Dennis

Age 49, of Myrtle Creek, Oregon, passed away Wednesday, January 20, 2021. Arrangements are pending. MOUNTAIN VIEW MEMORIAL CHAPEL. 541-863-3148

Patricia Joy Lee

Age 89, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Wednesday, January 27, 2021. Arrangements are pending. WILSON'S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455

Edna Louise Landers

Age 96, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Monday, January 25, 2021. Arrangements are pending. WILSON'S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455

Ronald A Cole

Age 70, of Oakland, Oregon, passed away Thursday, January 28, 2021. Arrangements are pending. WILSON'S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455

Toni Ann Ritter

Age 75, of Winchester, Oregon, passed away Friday, January 29, 2021. Arrangements are pending. WILSON'S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455

