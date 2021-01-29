Barry J. Forte
Age 69, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Wednesday, January 27, 2021. Arrangements are pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS. 541-537-9300.
Cynthia Ann Walker
Age 67, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Tuesday, January 26, 2021. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR'S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983
Judith Lorraine Christiansen
Age 80, of Eugene, Oregon, formerly of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Tuesday, January 26, 2021. Arrangements are pending. COOS BAY CHAPEL. 541-267-3131
Kevin Dennis
Age 49, of Myrtle Creek, Oregon, passed away Wednesday, January 20, 2021. Arrangements are pending. MOUNTAIN VIEW MEMORIAL CHAPEL. 541-863-3148
Patricia Joy Lee
Age 89, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Wednesday, January 27, 2021. Arrangements are pending. WILSON'S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455
Edna Louise Landers
Age 96, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Monday, January 25, 2021. Arrangements are pending. WILSON'S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455
Ronald A Cole
Age 70, of Oakland, Oregon, passed away Thursday, January 28, 2021. Arrangements are pending. WILSON'S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455
Toni Ann Ritter
Age 75, of Winchester, Oregon, passed away Friday, January 29, 2021. Arrangements are pending. WILSON'S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455
