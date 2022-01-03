Death Notices for January 4, 2021 Jan 3, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries and death notices of the following individuals were published the past week in The News-Review. Names are followed by date of death.Obituaries are also available on The News-Review website at nrtoday.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Scott N. Summersage 68, of Salem, Oregon, passed away Thursday, December 16, 2021. Arrangements pending. RESTLAWN FUNERAL HOME. 503-585-1373Jackie Puzage 67, of Myrtle Creek, Oregon, passed away Monday, December 27, 2021. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR'S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983Gerrie Lee Varieurage 67, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Tuesday, December 28, 2021. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983Kenneth Alexanderage 93, of Winston, Oregon, passed away Saturday, January 1, 2022. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR'S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983 React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Oregon Scott N. Salem Arrangement Roseburg Death Notice Summer Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Two suspects arrested in Drain after massive search Douglas County's only glacier has disappeared Drain residents describe ordeal as town locked down while police hunted suspects Man arrested after attempting to burn down Riddle Liquor Store First confirmed case of omicron variant reported in Douglas County TOP JOBS Customer Service Specialist General Accounting Manager News Review Carriers Forest Bridges Special Sections Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Former NYT columnist Kristof makes case for Oregon residency Live updates: Oregon reports over 9K new cases after holiday Death Notices for January 4, 2021 Oregon health, education agencies: In-person classes at risk Police: Minnesota jail escapee accused in Oregon shooting Newsletters, in your inbox! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Briefing Would you like to receive our Daily Briefing? Signup today! DC Family Wrap Up Would you like to receive our DC Family wrap up? Signup today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
