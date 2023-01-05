Death Notices for January 5, 2023 Jan 5, 2023 13 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries and death notices of the following individuals were published the past week in The News-Review. Names are followed by date of death.Obituaries are also available on The News-Review website at nrtoday.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Cecile ‘Ann’ Whiteheadage 83, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. Arrangements pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES, 541-673-4455.Steven Ray Beckage 58, of Oakland, Oregon, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. Arrangements pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES, 541-673-4455.Roger A. Phillipsage 66, of Sutherlin, Oregon, passed away on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY MORTUARY, 541-679-6983.Robert Ray Watsonage 84, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. Arrangements pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES, 541-673-4455.Donald Ray Osborn age 92, of Myrtle Creek, Oregon, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022. Arrangements pending. MOUNTAIN VIEW MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 541-863-3148.Evelyn Marie Noresage 73, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022. Arrangements pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES, 541-673-4455Nikki Susan Williamsage 74, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY MORTUARY, 541-679-6983.Judith Diane Burkhartage 80, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY MORTUARY, 541-679-6983.Marvin L. Weaver Sr.age 92, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY MORTUARY, 541-679-6983. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Oregon Roseburg Wilson Rose Marvin L. A. Phillips Oakland Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Labor of love: Big brother rebuilds heavenly little sister's dream car Death Notices for January 1, 2023 Unhoused couple mourns loss of their dog, allegedly run over by a police officer Death Notices for December 30, 2022 CHI Mercy Health welcomes first baby of the new year TOP JOBS News Review Carriers Local church seeking a assistant pastor Special Sections Holiday Guide Veterans Day Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News County COVID-19 cases nearly unchanged ‘This Place Rules’ is a uniquely American documentary Ingrid Irons Heather Patricia (Pat) Rein Cordelia Belle James
