Death Notices for January 6, 2022
Jan 6, 2022

Obituaries and death notices of the following individuals were published the past week in The News-Review. Names are followed by date of death.

Donna Stanzione
age 61, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Friday December 3, 2021.

Eilene Mary Dargen
age 88, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Wednesday, December 15, 2021. Arrangements pending. PEARSON'S FUNERAL HOME. 541-672-4435

Janie Elaine Gordon
age 67, of Myrtle Creek, Oregon, passed away Thursday, December 30, 2021. Arrangements pending. PEARSONS FUNERAL HOME. 541-672-4435

Eugene Whiteley
age 84, of Winston, Oregon, passed away Sunday, January 2, 2022. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR'S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983

James Gilbert
age 78, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Sunday, January 2, 2022. Arrangements pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS. 541-537-9300

Madaline Lapp
age 78, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Monday, January 3, 2022. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR'S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983

Jackie Puz
age 67, of Riddle, Oregon, passed away on Monday, December 27, 2021. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR'S FAMILY CHAPEL 541-679-6983
