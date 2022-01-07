Death Notices for January 7, 2021 Jan 7, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries and death notices of the following individuals were published the past week in The News-Review. Names are followed by date of death.Obituaries are also available on The News-Review website at nrtoday.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Gary H. Griffithage 77, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away December 30, 2021. Arrangements pending. WINSTON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455John Urbaniakage 75, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Monday, January 3, 2022. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983Loretta Alice Weekly age 83, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Monday, January 3, 2022. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983Kimberly Diane Orrage 43, of Sutherlin, Oregon, passed away on Wednesday, January 5, 2022. Arrangements pending. WINSTON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455Shane Harley Fieldsage 34, of Tenmile, Oregon, passed away Wednesday, January 5, 2022. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983 React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Douglas County health officials expect surge of COVID-19 cases Roseburg police investigating animal abuse allegations surrounding local dog trainer New recreation center gets initial approval from the city Tom Hatfield Indigo Pack of wolves continue to roam in eastern Douglas County TOP JOBS Customer Service Specialist General Accounting Manager News Review Carriers Forest Bridges Special Sections Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Oregon issues hospital crisis care standards as COVID surges North Douglas/Elkton wrestles Creswell, Coquille, Kennedy at home Glendale tops Hidden Valley, loses to North Valley in duals Supreme Court skeptical of Biden's workplace vaccine rule ‘Excessive’ COVID absences force school closures in Portland Newsletters, in your inbox! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Briefing Would you like to receive our Daily Briefing? Signup today! DC Family Wrap Up Would you like to receive our DC Family wrap up? Signup today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
