Death Notices for July 11, 2023

Obituaries and death notices of the following individuals were published the past week in The News-Review. Names are followed by date of death.

Opal H. Ryan, age 93, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on Thursday, July 6, 2023. Arrangements pending. WILSON'S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES, 541-673-4455.

Trentin Makel Cheek, age 20, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on Friday, June 30, 2023. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR'S FAMILY CHAPEL, 541-679-6983.

Jean Elizabeth Aden, age 99, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on Thursday, July 6, 2023. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR'S FAMILY CHAPEL, 541-679-6983.

Norma J. Simmons, age 80, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on Sunday, July 9, 2023. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR'S FAMILY CHAPEL, 541-679-6983.

Cindy Lanell Mattson, age 65, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on Wednesday, July 5, 2023. Arrangements pending. WILSON'S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES, 541-673-4455.
