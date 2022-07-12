Death Notices for July 12, 2022 Jul 12, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries and death notices of the following individuals were published the past week in The News-Review. Names are followed by date of death.Obituaries are also available on The News-Review website at nrtoday.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Brenda Larsonage 69, of Myrtle Creek, Oregon, passed away on Thursday, July 7, 2022. Arrangements pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS 541-537-9300Pauline Johnsonage 88, of Sutherlin, Oregon, passed away on Friday, July 8, 2022. Arrangements pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS 541-537-9300Troy “Michael” Bowmanage 70, of Winston, Oregon, passed away on Saturday, July 9, 2022. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL 541-679-6983 Emma Hibrandage 99, of Oakland, Oregon, passed away on Saturday, July 9, 2022. Arrangements pending. SUTHERLIN CHAPEL OF THE ROSES 541-673-4455Joseph Henry Woodwardage 82, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on Friday, July 8, 2022. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL 541-679-6983Ernest “Ernie” Leon Kingeryage 86, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on Saturday, July 9, 2022. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL 541-679-6983 React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Oregon Roseburg Umpqua Funeral Director Brenda Larson Taylor Oakland Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Nostalgia for sale in Downtown Roseburg Del Taco working to help employees after Saturday fire Andrew Quinton Snow Downtown Roseburg rumbles for 40th Graffiti Night Cruise Death Notices for July 6, 2022 TOP JOBS News Review Carriers FULL TIME POSITION Special Sections DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Get your pressure gauge tested in preparation for canning In Season Bonsai Capital Acquires Regional, Third-Party Logistics Company DC Logistics What's Up AWS Announces General Availability of Three New Serverless Analytics Offerings
