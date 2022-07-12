Brenda Larson

age 69, of Myrtle Creek, Oregon, passed away on Thursday, July 7, 2022. Arrangements pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS 541-537-9300

Pauline Johnson

age 88, of Sutherlin, Oregon, passed away on Friday, July 8, 2022. Arrangements pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS 541-537-9300

Troy “Michael” Bowman

age 70, of Winston, Oregon, passed away on Saturday, July 9, 2022. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL 541-679-6983

Emma Hibrand

age 99, of Oakland, Oregon, passed away on Saturday, July 9, 2022. Arrangements pending. SUTHERLIN CHAPEL OF THE ROSES 541-673-4455

Joseph Henry Woodward

age 82, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on Friday, July 8, 2022. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL 541-679-6983

Ernest “Ernie” Leon Kingery

age 86, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on Saturday, July 9, 2022. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL 541-679-6983

