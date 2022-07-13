Matthew D. Land

age 59, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on Friday, July 8, 2022. Arrangements pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES 541-673-4455

Ernest George Swinn

age 88, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on Tuesday, July 11, 2022 . Arrangements pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES 541-673-4455

Mary Wescott

age 91, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on Sunday, July 10, 2022. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR'S FAMILY CHAPEL 541-679-6983

Richard Mouser

age 62, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on Saturday, July 2, 2022. Arrangements pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES 541-673-4455

Lita Viscarret-Miller

age 67, of Winston, Oregon, passed away on Sunday, July 10, 2022. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR'S FAMILY CHAPEL 541-679-6983

