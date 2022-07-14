Death Notices for July 14, 2022 Jul 14, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries and death notices of the following individuals were published the past week in The News-Review. Names are followed by date of death.Obituaries are also available on The News-Review website at nrtoday.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Mildred Virginia Hallage 90, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on Saturday, July 9, 2022. Arrangements pending. WILSONS CHAPEL OF THE ROSES 541-673-4455David H. Barrickage 77, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on Sunday, July 10, 2022. Arrangements pending. WILSONS CHAPEL OF THE ROSES 541-673-4455Beatrice Pearl Engelbrechtage 93, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on Wednesday, July 13, 2022. Arrangements pending. WILSONS CHAPEL OF THE ROSES 541-673-4455 React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Roseburg Rose Wilsons Oregon Architecture Chapel Arrangement Death Notice Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Andrew Quinton Snow Downtown Roseburg rumbles for 40th Graffiti Night Cruise Death Notices for July 10, 2022 Only smiles at Pete’s Drive-In Speeding ticket leads to high-speed chase ending on I-5 TOP JOBS News Review Carriers FULL TIME POSITION Special Sections DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Salem police fatally shoot teen during arrest attempt What's Up Death Notices for July 14, 2022 Death Notices for July 14, 2022 JoAnn Rochester
