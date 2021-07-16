Robert Allan Marrall
Age 62, passed away on February 20, 2020. WILSONS CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455
Rosemarie Nichols
Age 88, passed away on February 25, 2021. WILSONS CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455
David Flowers
Age 67, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on April 17, 2021. WILSONS CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455
Keith Paschke
Age 83, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Wednesday, July 14, 2021. Arrangements pending. TAYLORS FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983
Kathleen Smith
Age 71, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on July 14, 2021. Arrangements pending. TAYLORS FAMILY MORTUARY. 541-679-6983
