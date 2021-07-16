The News-Review

Robert Allan Marrall

Age 62, passed away on February 20, 2020. WILSONS CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455

Rosemarie Nichols

Age 88, passed away on February 25, 2021. WILSONS CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455

David Flowers

Age 67, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on April 17, 2021. WILSONS CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455

Keith Paschke

Age 83, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Wednesday, July 14, 2021. Arrangements pending. TAYLORS FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983

Kathleen Smith

Age 71, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on July 14, 2021. Arrangements pending. TAYLORS FAMILY MORTUARY. 541-679-6983

