Barbara Belfield

Age 83, passed away on May 6, 2021. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455

Donald Bennett Major

Age 59, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Tuesday, July 13, 2021. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983

Don Heimburger

Age 90, passed away on July 13, 2021. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455

Keith Martin Weaver

Age 86, formerly of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on July 3, 2021. Arrangements pending. PRINEVILLE FUNERAL HOME. 541-447-6459

Robert James Botsford

Age 67, passed away on May 7, 2021. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455

