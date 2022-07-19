Death Notices for July 19, 2022 Jul 19, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries and death notices of the following individuals were published the past week in The News-Review. Names are followed by date of death.Obituaries are also available on The News-Review website at nrtoday.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jeffrey Alan Havenerage 73, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Sunday, July 17, 2022. Arrangement pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY MORTUARY 541-679-6983Joyce Eileen Leeage 94, of Grants Pass, Oregon, formerly of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Wednesday, July 13, 2022. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL 541-679-6983Kenneth Mattingly age 94, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Saturday, July 16, 2022. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL 541-679-6983Ericka Elaine Burman-Porterage 43, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Wednesday, July 13, 2022. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL 541-679-6983Flora Frady Bahrage 91, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on Friday, July 15, 2022. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL 541-679-6983 React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Oregon Roseburg Grants Pass Taylor Arrangement Pass Away Flora Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular New Elvis movie does not hold back Music Off Central ignites Sutherlin summer Full Bar: Roseburg's newest golf course Bar Run Golf & RV opens its complete course Annamarie Young Sheriff's Office still seeking missing Winston woman, requesting images of last known location TOP JOBS News Review Carriers FULL TIME POSITION Special Sections DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Today in History Oregon bees are all the buzz! WOMAN CAN'T STOP THINKING ABOUT HER HUSBAND'S FRIEND ASTROGRAPH by Eugenia Last Prime Health Services Expands Sales Team to Scale and Support Growth
