Jeffrey Alan Havener

age 73, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Sunday, July 17, 2022. Arrangement pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY MORTUARY 541-679-6983

Joyce Eileen Lee

age 94, of Grants Pass, Oregon, formerly of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Wednesday, July 13, 2022. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL 541-679-6983

Kenneth Mattingly

age 94, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Saturday, July 16, 2022. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL 541-679-6983

Ericka Elaine Burman-Porter

age 43, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Wednesday, July 13, 2022. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL 541-679-6983

Flora Frady Bahr

age 91, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on Friday, July 15, 2022. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL 541-679-6983

