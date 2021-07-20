David E. Wise
age 78, of Myrtle Creek, Oregon, passed away on Thursday, July 15, 2021. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455
Ralph Edwin Craw
age 86, of Sutherlin, Oregon, passed away Thursday, July 15, 2021. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL 541-679-6983
John Ervin White
age 81, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Monday, June 28, 2021. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY MORTUARY. 541-679-6983
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.