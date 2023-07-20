Death Notices for July 20, 2023 Jul 20, 2023 Jul 20, 2023 Updated 19 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries and death notices of the following individuals were published the past week in The News-Review. Names are followed by date of death.Obituaries are also available on The News-Review website at nrtoday.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Robert Gene Kimberlingage 74, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on Sunday, July 16, 2023. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL, 541-679-6983.William ‘Bill’ Sullivanage 89, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on Saturday, July 15, 2023. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL, 541-679-6983.Linda Jean Arney age 85, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on Wednesday, July 12, 2023. Arrangements pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS, 541-537-9300.Virginia Johnsonage 86, of Sutherlin, Oregon, passed away on Tuesday, July 18, 2023. Arrangements pending. SUTHERLIN CHAPEL OF THE ROSES, 541-459-2281.Jeanne Insleyage 95, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on Monday, June 26, 2023. Arrangements pending. WHERITY FAMILY FUNERALS, 503-885-8242. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Glendale resident, TV star Fred Hurt dies 'There’s sewage running everywhere' Complaints against school administrator unfounded Inaugural Sutherlin Throwdown event brings barbecue, beer and cornhole to town John Franklin Nash Jr. TOP JOBS News Review Carriers Special Sections Fairs, Festivals & Fun Visitor Guide 2023 DC Timber 2023 Readers Choice Winners Holiday Guide Veterans Day Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Robert Freeman appointed as Glide School District superintendent Get ready to feel Revived Kids Safety Day returns Saturday Asgreen holds on to win 18th stage of Tour. Vingegaard protects big lead WTA Palermo Ladies Open Results
