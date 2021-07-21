Annie McKenzie
age 84, passed away Sunday, March 21, 2021 in Sutherlin, Oregon. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455
Melvin Krause
age 72, passed away Sunday, March 21, 2021 in Sutherlin, Oregon. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455
Roger Briggs
age 65, passed away Monday, June 28, 2021 in Roseburg, Oregon. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455
Nancy Zelma Powell
age 90, of Albany, Oregon, passed away Tuesday, July 13, 2021. Arrangements pending. MOUNTAIN VIEW MEMORIAL CHAPEL. 541-863-3148
Tommie White-Page
age 66, of Winston, Oregon, passed away Sunday, July 18, 2021. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983
Doris Fay Green
age 87, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Monday, July 19,2021. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983
Joseph Andrew Laurance
age 71, of Winston, Oregon, passed away Monday, July 19, 2021. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983
