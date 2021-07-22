The News-Review

Martha L Erman

age 93, passed away April 4, 2021, in Roseburg, Oregon WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455

Harold L. Crager

age 86, of Sutherlin, Oregon passed away Saturday, July 17, 2021. Services pending. Sutherlin Chapel of the Roses.

Jim Aday

age 88, of Tenmile, Oregon passed away, Tuesday, July 20, 2021. ARRANGEMENTS PENDING. TAYLOR'S FAMILY CHAPEL 541-679-6983

Gloy Boatwright

age 90, of Myrtle Creek, Oregon passed away, Tuesday, July 20, 2021. ARRANGEMENTS PENDING. TAYLOR'S FAMILY CHAPEL 541-679-6983

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.