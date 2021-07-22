Martha L Erman
age 93, passed away April 4, 2021, in Roseburg, Oregon WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455
Harold L. Crager
age 86, of Sutherlin, Oregon passed away Saturday, July 17, 2021. Services pending. Sutherlin Chapel of the Roses.
Jim Aday
age 88, of Tenmile, Oregon passed away, Tuesday, July 20, 2021. ARRANGEMENTS PENDING. TAYLOR'S FAMILY CHAPEL 541-679-6983
Gloy Boatwright
age 90, of Myrtle Creek, Oregon passed away, Tuesday, July 20, 2021. ARRANGEMENTS PENDING. TAYLOR'S FAMILY CHAPEL 541-679-6983
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.