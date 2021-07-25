Charles Lee Larecy
age 90, passed away Thursday, July 15, 2021. Arrangements pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455
Cheryle Lee Golgert
age 79, passed away on July 20, 2021.
Sherri Ann Sjogren
age 56, of Sutherlin, Oregon, passed away Wednesday, July 21, 2021. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983
Georgia Saunders
age 77, of Roseburg, Oregon passed away, Thursday, July 22, 2021. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983
Neal Alexander Thompson
age 82, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Sunday, July 18, 2021. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983
