Death Notices for July 27, 2022 Jul 27, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries and death notices of the following individuals were published the past week in The News-Review. Names are followed by date of death.Obituaries are also available on The News-Review website at nrtoday.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Thomas William Riceage 81, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on Tuesday, July 25, 2022. Arrangements pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES 541-673-4455William Leroy Adneyage 92, of Myrtle Creek, Oregon, passed away on Friday, July 22, 2022. Arrangements pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES 541-673-4455Warren C. Good 98age 98, of Sutherlin, Oregon passed away Tuesday, July 19, 2022. Arrangements pending. SUTHERLIN CHAPEL OF THE ROSES 541-459-2281 Clifford Christianage 61, of Glide, Oregon, passed away on Sunday, July 24, 2022. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR'S FAMILY CHAPEL 541-679-6983Tracie Dawn Montoyaage 49, of Winston, Oregon, passed away Thursday, July 21, 2022. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL 541-679-6983Gary Eugene Finkenbinderage 88, of Glide, Oregon, passed away Sunday, July 24, 2022. Arrangements pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES 541-673-4455 React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Oregon Rose Roseburg William Rice Wilson Glide Chapel Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Troy Russell Phelps in custody for disappearance, murder of Kendra Hanks Defendants seek to dismiss medical negligence lawsuit filed by Phelps No bail for Phelps in murder, kidnapping case Family awaits answers in Kendra Hanks' disappearance Police ask for help in locating missing Winston teen TOP JOBS News Review Carriers Special Sections DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Roseburg man names Oregon King by weight-loss support organization What's Up Death Notices for July 27, 2022 Blasting operations to start near Winston-Dillard Water Treatment plant Low reporting of hate crimes in Douglas County
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.