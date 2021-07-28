Sandra Bunge
age 75, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Thursday, July 8, 2021. CLEARSTONE MEMORIAL PARTNERS. 503-572-2695
Debra Deblake
age 69, of Canyonville, Oregon, passed away Wednesday, July 21, 2021. CLEARSTONE MEMORIAL PARTNERS. 503-572-2695
Paul Allen Hubbard
age 78, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Sunday, July 25, 2021. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455
Deborah White
age 59, of Winston, Oregon, passed away Monday, July 26, 2021. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.