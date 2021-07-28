The News-Review

Sandra Bunge

age 75, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Thursday, July 8, 2021. CLEARSTONE MEMORIAL PARTNERS. 503-572-2695

Debra Deblake

age 69, of Canyonville, Oregon, passed away Wednesday, July 21, 2021. CLEARSTONE MEMORIAL PARTNERS. 503-572-2695

Paul Allen Hubbard

age 78, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Sunday, July 25, 2021. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455

Deborah White

age 59, of Winston, Oregon, passed away Monday, July 26, 2021. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983

React to this story:

0
0
0
1
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.