Death Notices for July 28, 2022
Jul 28, 2022

Obituaries and death notices of the following individuals were published the past week in The News-Review. Names are followed by date of death.

Margaret Gisehart Collins
age 83, of Oakland, Oregon, passed away Sunday, July 24, 2022. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR'S FAMILY CHAPEL 541-679-6983
