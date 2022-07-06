Warren Currie

age 81, of Winston, Oregon, passed away on Wednesday, June 29, 2022. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR'S FAMILY CHAPEL 541-679-6983

Patricia Jane Berry

age 69, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on Friday, July 1, 2022. Arrangements pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES 541-673-4455

Dennis Turner

age 66, of Myrtle Creek, Oregon, passed away on Thursday, June 16, 2022. Arrangements pending. MOUNTAIN VIEW MEMORIAL CHAPEL 541-863-3148

Vivian L. Lee

age 63, of Sutherlin, Oregon, passed away on Thursday, June 30, 2022. Arrangements pending. SUTHERLIN CHAPEL OF THE ROSES 541-459-2281

Virginia Marie Spinas

age 80, of Sutherlin, Oregon, passed away on Saturday, July 2, 2022. Arrangements pending. SUTHERLIN CHAPEL OF THE ROSES 541-459-2281

Leona Marie Franklin

age 59, of Winston, Oregon, passed away on Sunday, June 26, 2022. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL 541-679-6983

