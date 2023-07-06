Death Notices for July 6, 2023 Jul 6, 2023 32 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries and death notices of the following individuals were published the past week in The News-Review. Names are followed by date of death.Obituaries are also available on The News-Review website at nrtoday.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save John Franklin Nash Jr.age 82, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on Saturday, July 1, 2023. Arrangements pending. WILSONS CHAPEL OF THE ROSES, 541-673-4455.Rosemary Celano Sundage 76, of Los Banos, California, passed away on Friday, June 30, 2023. Arrangements pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS, 541-537-9300.Stanley E. Holmgrenage 76, of Winston, Oregon, passed away on Sunday, July 2, 2023. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL, 541-679-6983. Judith A. Mattisonage 76, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on Tuesday, July 4, 2023. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL, 541-679-6983.Linda Ann Russellage 75, of Sutherlin, Oregon, passed away on Tuesday, July 4, 2023. Arrangements pending. SUTHERLIN CHAPEL OF THE ROSES, 541-459-2281.Robert Clyde Kelley Jr.age 67, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on Monday, July 3, 2023. Arrangements pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES, 541-673-4455. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Mast family hopes to change livestock auction rules Petition to take down pride flag presented to VA Director Patrick Hull First ever Pride festival held in Douglas County 'Objectively reasonable:' New camping regulations went into effect July 1 Graffiti Weekend: more than just a show TOP JOBS News Review Carriers Special Sections Fairs, Festivals & Fun Visitor Guide 2023 DC Timber 2023 Readers Choice Winners Holiday Guide Veterans Day Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News UCC sets date for annual fundraiser Forest Service Road closes for operations County transitions its website Sasquatch Festival brings Bigfoot Expert Experience to Douglas County Carleton attorneys seek to postpone trial once more
