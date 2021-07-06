Richard Trzaskowski
Age 61, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on July 2, 2021. Arrangements pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS. 541-537-9300.
James Piwowar
Age 53, of New Lenox, IL, passed away on July 2, 2021. Arrangements pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS. 541-537-9300.
Sherene Clifford-Crager
Age 62, of Winston, Oregon, passed away on Sunday, July 4th, 2021. Arrangements Pending. TAYLORS FAMILY MORTUARY. 541-679-6983
William H. Sims
Age 93, passed away on June 14th, 2021. WILSONS CHAPEL of the ROSES. 541-673-4455
Steven Richard Sporer
Age 70, passed away on July 1st, 2021. WILSONS CHAPEL of the ROSES. 541-673-4455
