Marcia Rae Sumner
Marcia Rae Sumner, age 81, of Myrtle Creek, Oregon, passed away Wednesday, July 7, 2021. Arrangements pending. TAYLORS FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983
Frances Fullen
Frances Fullen, age 89, of Myrtle Creek, Oregon, passed away Wednesday, July 7, 2021. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR'S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983
Kirsten Jane Emerson
Kirsten Jane Emerson, age 59, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Monday, July 5, 2021. WILSONS CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455
