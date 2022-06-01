Lorene May Nelson

age 88, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Tuesday, May 24, 2022. Arrangements pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES 541-673-4455

Lee Gillette Winetrout

age 79, of Myrtle Creek, Oregon, passed away Thursday, May 26, 2022. Arrangements pending. MOUNTAIN VIEW MEMORIAL CHAPEL 541-863-3148

Damon Clinton Skeen

age 60, of Canyonville, Oregon, passed away Monday, May 30, 2022. Arrangements pending. MOUNTAIN VIEW MEMORIAL CHAPEL 541-863-3148

Phillip Vincent Evans

age 78, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Wednesday, May 25, 2022. Arrangements pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES 541-673-4455

Dolores Faye Ohnemus

age 90, of Sutherlin, Oregon, passed away Thursday, May 26, 2022. Arrangements pending. SUTHERLIN CHAPEL OF THE ROSES 541-459-2281

