Death Notices for June 1, 2022

Obituaries and death notices of the following individuals were published the past week in The News-Review. Names are followed by date of death. Obituaries are also available on The News-Review website at nrtoday.com.

Lorene May Nelson, age 88, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Tuesday, May 24, 2022. Arrangements pending. WILSON'S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES 541-673-4455

Lee Gillette Winetrout, age 79, of Myrtle Creek, Oregon, passed away Thursday, May 26, 2022. Arrangements pending. MOUNTAIN VIEW MEMORIAL CHAPEL 541-863-3148

Damon Clinton Skeen, age 60, of Canyonville, Oregon, passed away Monday, May 30, 2022. Arrangements pending. MOUNTAIN VIEW MEMORIAL CHAPEL 541-863-3148

Phillip Vincent Evans, age 78, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Wednesday, May 25, 2022. Arrangements pending. WILSON'S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES 541-673-4455

Dolores Faye Ohnemus, age 90, of Sutherlin, Oregon, passed away Thursday, May 26, 2022. Arrangements pending. SUTHERLIN CHAPEL OF THE ROSES 541-459-2281
