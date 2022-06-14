Death Notices for June 14, 2022 Jun 14, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries and death notices of the following individuals were published the past week in The News-Review. Names are followed by date of death.Obituaries are also available on The News-Review website at nrtoday.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Elton Estel Colter Jr.age 71, of Myrtle Creek, Oregon, passed away Sunday, June 12, 2022. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL 541-679-6983Ronnie Ray Batesage 79, of Winston, Oregon, passed away Sunday, June 12, 2022. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL 541-679-6983Donald Stokkeage 79, of Myrtle Creek, Oregon, passed away Friday, June 3, 2022. Arrangements pending. MOUNTAIN VIEW MEMORIAL CHAPEL 541-863-3148 Leonard Lawrence Paul Ballardage 91, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Friday, June 10, 2022. Arrangements pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES 541-673-4455Neta Caswell (Chambers)age 66, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Wednesday, June 8, 2022. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR'S FAMILY CHAPEL 541-679-6983Stacy Lynn Beasleyage 62, of Dillard, Oregon, passed away Wednesday, June 8, 2022. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR'S FAMILY CHAPEL 541-679-6983 React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Roseburg sports bar owner targets dance club expansion Roseburg couple plead guilty in 2021 death of Camas Valley man Dr. James William Daskalos In-N-Out Burger construction moving right along Paddle boarders injured after going over Winchester Dam TOP JOBS News Review Carriers NOW HIRING JOURNALIST WANTED Help Wanted Bruce Standley Construction Now hiring for Full Time and Part Time positions Brownson Logging is Hiring GROUNDS, MAINTENANCE & TRANSPORTATION SUPPORT Special Sections Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News A celebration of family and community In Season What's Up UCC students to compete in statewide inventor's competition Death Notices for June 14, 2022
