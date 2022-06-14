Elton Estel Colter Jr.

age 71, of Myrtle Creek, Oregon, passed away Sunday, June 12, 2022. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL 541-679-6983

Ronnie Ray Bates

age 79, of Winston, Oregon, passed away Sunday, June 12, 2022. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL 541-679-6983

Donald Stokke

age 79, of Myrtle Creek, Oregon, passed away Friday, June 3, 2022. Arrangements pending. MOUNTAIN VIEW MEMORIAL CHAPEL 541-863-3148

Leonard Lawrence Paul Ballard

age 91, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Friday, June 10, 2022. Arrangements pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES 541-673-4455

Neta Caswell (Chambers)

age 66, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Wednesday, June 8, 2022. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR'S FAMILY CHAPEL 541-679-6983

Stacy Lynn Beasley

age 62, of Dillard, Oregon, passed away Wednesday, June 8, 2022. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR'S FAMILY CHAPEL 541-679-6983

